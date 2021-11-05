Dolly Parton has been one of the most iconic country musicians of all time, but she's reportedly willing to give her career up to take care of her ill husband; is this true?

According to a report published by Globe, the "Jolene" songstress is refusing to leave her husband Carl Dean even though it's taking a toll on her music career.

Parton is reportedly tending to her husband's every need as he's suffering from an undisclosed illness for a long time now. An insider mentioned that "the end is near" for Dean because he's already too weak to get out of the bed to greet his wife.

"He's been sick and feeling under the weather for a long time and Dolly's doing everything in her power to make him feel better." the source said.

The only time Parton leaves him is when she has to perform in shows.

The country star's friends also fear her as they don't know what will happen when Dean passes away.

Dolly Parton Worried For Carl Dean Issue Debunked

After the issue circulated, Suggest debunked the claims by pointing out wrong things that the report stated.

The outlet said it's already been publicized that Carl Dean hasn't been doing good health-wise, meaning the story isn't new.

They also mentioned that the report is only exploiting the family's vulnerability during these challenging times. It's also disrespectful to speculate that he's going to die soon.

In addition, Dean's health is a private matter, and only Parton's family could discuss whether they wanted to publicize his current condition or not.

Parton is indeed worried for her husband's health, so she does everything she can to give him joy, including the time when she dressed up as a Playboy bunny for Dean's 79th birthday.

Taking to her Twitter, Parton said, "this is for my husband's birthday... I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy. He still thinks I'm a hot chick after 57 years."

READ NOW: Prince William Once Took a Massive Step to Protect Kate Middleton and Avoid Repeat of Fatal Mistake From the Past

Dolly Parton, Carl Dean's Relationship

According to Oprah Daily, Carl Dean and Dolly Parton have kept their marriage private for the past 55 years.

The two first met outside a laundromat in Nashville when she was 18, and he was 21.

"My first thought was I'm gonna marry that girl. My second thought was, 'Lord she's good lookin.' And that was the day my life began." he said in an interview.

After two years, they got married at a church in Ringgold, Georgia. Despite being together for so long, the couple never had any children.

READ ALSO: Is Jennifer Garner Already Engaged? Actress Sparks Rumors After Doing THIS [Report]