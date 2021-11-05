We're not only Dancing Through Life, but we are dancing for joy because Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been announced as the leads of the Wicked film adaptation! In the upcoming movie musical Erivo will take on the role of the young Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba, and Grande will play the school-aged Good Witch of the North, Glinda. Wicked is one of the longest running musicals of all time and won multiple Tony Awards. The film adaptation has been in the works since the debut year, but we are excited it is finally coming to fruition!

Both Grande and Erivo are no strangers to the stage. Back in 2016, Erivo took on the leading role in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple. Her powerful performance got her to take home the Tony Award for Lead Actress in a Musical. She also won an Emmy award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album for the same show. She is only an Oscar away from being an EGOT. It makes sense: the woman is a mega-talent.

Ariana Grande made her start on Broadway back in 2008 in the Jason Robert Brown musical 13. From there, she began her television career with Nickelodeon. The rest is history. The artist won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for her work on Sweetener. The role of Glinda is a special one to the performer. In an interview with KiddKradick in the morning from back in 2013, the singer expressed that playing Glinda would be a dream role. Check out the interview in this video below!

Production for this film is expected to start in the summer of 2022 in the UK. We can't wait to see these two superstars meet the wizard soon!