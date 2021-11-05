Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift released a 30-second teaser for the short film for her song "All Too Well." Besides starring in the film alongside "Maze Runner" star Dylan O'Brien and "Stranger Things"'s Sadie Sink, Swift also wrote and directed the short.

In the short clip the singer posted to her Instagram, a retro-looking car drives down a winding path lined by trees dressed in autumn colors. With no music or actors in sight, all we hear are the sounds of birds chirping and the rustling of leaves as the car drives through them. Swift captioned the video with a simple, "November 12. Remember it."

"Widely regarded as one of Swift's best songs," as noted by Genius, "All Too Well" details the turbulent emotional journey Swift had following the breakup with one of her exes. Originally released as part of Swift's album "Red," the lyrics of the song recall deeply personal, romantic moments, and how those moments ultimately didn't build something long-lasting. The ex Swift refers to in the song is widely speculated to be actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

This recent re-release and re-focusing of attention on "All Too Well" stems from Taylor's efforts to re-record her albums after her ex-label Big Machine Records sold the masters rights to Swift's first six albums to Scooter Braun, a record executive known to manage Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. So far, Swift has re-released her second studio album "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" and will go on to drop "Red (Taylor's Version)" November 12, 2021.

