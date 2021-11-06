Is Chrissy Teigen's reputation still on the chopping block?

The Sports Illustrated model's latest cookbook, "Cravings: All Together," is said to have had the lowest sales of her whole series.

Her culinary empire suffered a setback this summer, according to The Sun, after she was exposed for bullying and callous behavior toward Lindsay Lohan, Courtney Stodden, Farrah Abraham, and other young women in Hollywood.

Teigen's cookware lines were withdrawn by several retailers, including Bloomingdale's, Target, and Macy's, but she persevered to issue her third cookbook, "Cravings: All Together," on Oct. 26.

According to a source close to the mom-of-two, she is extremely proud of her work and the positive response to her book.

It was established, however, that the sales were nowhere near those of her first two books.

The third book is said to be "by far her lowest performing launch, which has been a hard pill for her to swallow."

The insider added, "But to be honest, she's also relieved it at least sold a solid enough amount after all the backlash she got."

"It could've been worse, but it was low enough for her publishers also to be disappointed," the insider added."

Chrissy Teigen's latest book was also the only one of three books to miss the New York Times Bestsellers List.

Chrissy Teigen's "most intimate" cookbook is said to be "Cravings: All Together."

"With a little help from her one-of-a-kind family, she'll serve meals that will bring you joy and comfort."



The Chrissy Teigen Bullying Scandal

Chrissy Teigen was exposed by Courtney Stodden in an interview in May, in which she said the model sent her terrible DMs and tweets.

According to the reality star, a sequence of DMs included messages encouraging Stodden to commit suicide.

Fans may also look at some of Teigen's previous tweets, which include harassing remarks directed towards "Teen Mom" alum Farrah Abraham and Lindsay Lohan.

Teigen has also been dropped from other TV projects as a result of the issue.

Teigen apologized for her statements after being discovered, took a sabbatical from social media, and then returned to her accounts.

Despite her apologies, John Legend's wife has lost a lot of followers, and it doesn't appear like they will forgive her for what she said to other women.

