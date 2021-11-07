Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's fans are still gushing over them after they tied the knot in a private ceremony in Oklahoma, but there's more reason to be excited as the former is reportedly pregnant; is this true?

According to a report published by In Touch Weekly, the power couple is expecting a baby on the way after consulting with one of the most known surrogacy centers in Los Angeles, California.

The said medical facility has helped other celebrities trying to have a baby in the past. Stefani will reportedly announce the big news anytime soon.

The baby's gender is said to be a girl, as there's DNA technology to find out their baby's gender ahead of time.

"Stefani will finally get the daughter she's always wanted. And Blake really wants to have a daddy's girl - that kid will have him wrapped around her finger in no time." the tipster confides.

In addition, the "Cool" hitmaker's three sons are excited to have a little sister.

"Gwen and Blake are in such a good place. And with the holidays coming, it's the perfect time to nest." the source concluded.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Pregnancy Rumors Debunked

After the issue circulated, Suggest debunked the claims saying the story may be deceiving to most people and is possible to happen; the couple never hinted that they wanted to have another baby in the future.

The outlet also mentioned that the story doesn't have a vital piece of evidence to back its claims.

Furthermore, the two seem to be content in raising the singer's three sons with Gavin Rossdale. The outlet also pointed out that if both singers are expecting and don't want it to be publicized unless they're ready, their closest friends and family members won't spread the news.

READ NOW: Prince William, Kate Middleton Warned To Stop Doing This Lifestyle Following COP26 Speech, Royal Expert Explains Why

Blake Shelton's Responsibility As a Step Father

In an interview with "The Ride with Kimo & Heather" radio show, as reported by Hello! Magazine, Shelton opened up his responsibilities taking on the role of stepdad before he married Stefani, saying, "there's definitely nothing easy about it."

He said he doesn't know if it's as hard or harder than being a biological parent.

The country legend revealed that his stepdad is a perfect role model to follow because he acted like an actual father to him.

"So, you know, I have a good inspiration in my life to how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be." he said.

Prior to his wedding with Stefani, Shelton reportedly asked permission from Stefani's sons- Kingston, Apollo Bowie Flynn, and Zuma Nesta Rock- before proposing, to which they ultimately agreed.

READ ALSO: Gabby Petito's Parents Suing Brian Laundrie's Parents? Expert Explains Available Causes of Action