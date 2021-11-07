This year's Astroworld Festival is making headlines after a tragic accident that claimed the life of at least eight people. Recently, the public called out Kylie Jenner for lying in her statement, saying she knew that there was an accident in the event; there's also a video showing the beauty mogul looking worried while watching her boyfriend, Travis. Scott's set; is she telling the truth?

According to TMZ, the "Kylie Cosmetics" CEO seemed to be aware that something terrible was happening during the famed music festival.

On the video obtained by the outlet, Jenner can be seen looking serious and worried as Scott performs on stage. The footage is said to be taken 10 minutes into the rapper's set.

Jenner is surrounded by entourage and security personnel; she stood emotionless while holding her hands folded together. The outlet suggests that the beauty mogul was nervous at the time when the video was taken.

Stormi Webster's mom's body language also plays a significant role in her knowledge. She doesn't react to the music, contrary to her sister Kendall Jenner who can be seen dancing throughout the performance.

According to the person who shot the video, they could feel the crowd search and were losing control from where they were initially standing, prompting them to want to leave the venue as soon as possible.

Aside from the information mentioned above, Jenner also took to her Instagram stories to post a video of the event, which shows an ambulance making its way through the massive crowd.

The mom of two eventually deleted the clip, but eagle-eyed fans were able to screen record the video and repost it online.

READ NOW: Astroworld Concert Tragedy: Identity of Youngest Attendee Who Died During Show Revealed

Is Kylie Jenner Telling The Truth?

The outlet later shared an update on their article, saying Jenner had no idea at all.

Sources familiar with the situation said Kylie didn't know that there was chaos happening in the crowd. Jenner is also said to be heartbroken by the incident.

Aside from the insiders, Jenner took to her Instagram stories to release a statement and defend her and Travis Scott, saying her boyfriend "cares deeply for his fans." They weren't aware of any of the fatalities until after the show.

She said the rapper would not continue performing, and she wouldn't film videos if they knew what was happening.

"I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted," she concluded.

Why Did Travis Scott Continue Performing Despite Having Dead People In The Crowd?

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said the event's organizers told them that Scott's set happened from 9:30 p.m. to 10:10 p.m. However, attendees are disputing that the concert went on for much longer.

Finner said a possible reason why they didn't wrap the event earlier was that they were scared that a riot could break out among the audience, which would make the incident worse. Organizers have not confirmed the information said by the chief.

READ ALSO: Japan's Pioneering MONDO GROSSO Release 'MONDO GROSSO OFFICAL BEST', Alongside Video For All-New Japanese Version Of 'Everything Needs Love feat. BoA'!