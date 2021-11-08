The newest edition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals, made an impressive splash. Domestically, the new film reported a $71 million dollar opening weekend. This makes the new MCU standard the fourth best opening of the year. Fans were unsurprised by the roaring success of the film. They were, however, surprised to see former One Direction member, current super star Harry Styles featured in the bonus scene.

Chloe Zhao, the director of the new phenom, knew right away that she wanted to cast Styles in the bonus scene of Eternals. She cast the singer as Thanos' brother, Eros. She had kept her eye on Harry Styles since his powerful performance in Dunkirk. Zhao spoke to Deadline saying:

It wasn't like I suggested Eros, and let's go find actors. I kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting. After meeting him I realized he is that character- the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There's so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes, and Kevin says yes, then it's a go. And I'm very happy they both did.



Harry Styles in the role of Eros was a non-negotiable element for the Oscar Award winning director. She stated, "Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me...I pitched the idea of Pip the Troll...and Eros to Kevin a while back, and I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos throughout the years the same way Eternals influenced us, earthlings." This careful casting can also be seen throughout the rest of the bonus scene. It also stars powerhouse talents including Patton Oswalt, Angelina Jolie, Barry Keoghan, Lauren Ridloff, David Kaye, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, and Brian Tyree Henry

Eternals made its United States debut on Thursday. Be sure to get in to see it as soon as you can!