Zayn Malik might be leaving the US soon and returning to his home country.

His family, according to The Sun, has urged him to return to England following the incident with his ex-mother, girlfriend's Yolanda Hadid.

According to an informant, the Bradford-born musician is going through a rough patch right now, and his family, particularly his mother, wants him to return home.

"It's quite tough for her to watch her son suffer hundreds of miles away."

"A mother's instinct is to protect her kid," the insider continued, "and that is all she wants for Zayn."

The family of the "Pillow Talk" singer is apparently hoping he would return home at some point so they can spend time with him.

Following an alleged argument with Yolanda at his and Gigi Hadid's Pennsylvania home, the 28-year-old "X Factor" participant, who moved to the US after the popularity of being a member of One Direction, recently pled no contest to four misdemeanor counts of harassment.

He and Gigi, who share one-year-old Khai, have broken up after what occurred to him and the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, and this time, their divorce is apparently "for real."

Yolanda and the "Vibez" hitmaker's feud began when she barged into their Pennsylvania home while Gigi was working overseas and Zayn was spending time with Khai, as previously reported.

After making it clear that he didn't want anyone at the house during that time, Zayn Malik felt Yolanda didn't respect his position as Gigi's boyfriend and her granddaughter's father, sources with knowledge of the incident revealed how he felt Yolanda didn't respect his position as Gigi's boyfriend and her granddaughter's father.

Tensions between Zayn and Yolanda has apparently been going on for a long time since the two have opposing viewpoints on Gigi's photo sharing and protecting their daughter's privacy.

What Would Happen To Khai?

Despite their breakup, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik will continue to co-parent their daughter Khai.

According to an insider, they both keep in touch in order to fulfill their responsibilities as parents of a 13-month-old kid.

"It's definitely difficult since they are still totally co-parenting together; they have taken a break for the sake of their child, but they are still very much engaged in one other's lives."

Neither parent appears to desire exclusive custody of their daughter, especially Gigi, who is adamant about not depriving Zayn of his parental rights.

"Gigi knows Zayn is a terrific parent to Khai, and she would never rob him of his rights as a father," a source told Hollywood Life.

"Gigi has a really tight relationship with her own father, and she would never take that away from the daughter they share."

