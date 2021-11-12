WHAT: Today, YouTube Originals and Will Smith premiered the first two episodes of the highly-anticipated new six-part unscripted series "Best Shape of My Life." This emotionally packed five-day event from Westbrook Media peels back the curtain on what makes Will Smith truly tick as he is pushed to his limits physically, mentally, and emotionally. Additional episodes will premiere daily this week (Mon-Fri) only on Will Smith's official YouTube channel.

What starts as a docu-follow about Will's desire to go from the "worst shape" of his life to a new movie star body evolved into a deeper, darker and more profound journey into Will's psyche. With "Best Shape of My Life," Will finds himself questioning the very behaviors that have led to his success - and ultimately it's on this search where his healing can begin, featuring meaningful moments with his family and those closest to him. This marks Will Smith's second project with YouTube Originals. In his first, "Will Smith: The Jump," he accepted the ultimate challenge to bungee jump from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon on his 50th birthday for charity in 2018, resulting in nearly 18M views in the first 48 hours.

WHERE: Watch episode one HERE and episode two HERE of Will Smith's "Best Shape of My Life" on Will Smith's official YouTube channel

WHEN: New episodes will be available to stream for free, daily this week only on Will Smith's official YouTube channel

"Best Shape of My Life" is co-showrun by Westbrook's Lukas Kaiser (The Fresh Prince Reunion) and co-showrun and directed by Dexton Deboree, the visionary creative behind Unbanned and Promiseland. Susanne Daniels is Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. Alex Piper, Head of Unscripted for YouTube Originals, and Lauren Celinski, Development Lead for YouTube Originals, oversee the project for the global platform.

As part of his commitment to improve every aspect of his health and wellness, Will recently joined the Fitbit family, creating and curating an exclusive collection of whole-health guidance that includes six sweat-inducing, endorphin-boosting workouts and mindfulness sessions in the Will Smith: StrongWill curriculum. From room-shaking workouts to smooth stress-relief techniques, Fitbit Premium members can virtually work with Will and his trainers to get their minds and bodies strong.

