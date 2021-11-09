Celine Dion has been one of the pillars of the music industry over the past decades, as her songs left a mark on fans from all over the world. However, one report suggests that she's ready to leave her career to plan for her own funeral; is this true?

According to a report published by the National Enquirer, the Canadian chanteuse is laying her funeral plans because she's suffering from a medical condition and medical experts think it could be a sign of "multiple sclerosis."

The "It's All Coming Back To Me" songstress is believed to have weighed 95 pounds recently because of her bad diet.

A doctor said Dion seems to have "extreme difficulty swallowing," which is possibly because of her nerve damage and extreme weight loss.

An insider also weighed in, saying the singer's current condition has been a "source of concern."

"She's been working herself to the bone for months, rehearsing for her return to the stage, but her body couldn't take it." the source said.

Celine Dion recently canceled her Las Vegas residency because of medical reasons.

Aside from the issues mentioned above, Dion is still mourning the death of her husband René Angélil, which caused her to be "mentally drained, anxiety-ridden," and mentally exhausted.

If she's not rehearsing or busy with her work, the singer reportedly spends her time at her husband's gravesite in Montreal.

The tipster said she wanted to be buried next to her husband, and "she knows exactly what she wants for her funeral."

READ NOW: Bella Hadid Faces Followers In An Extremely Emotional State, What Happened To The Model?

Celine Dion Planning For Her Funeral Issue Debunked

After the issue circulated, Suggest debunked the claims, saying the report speculated on the singer's condition by looking at her physical appearance, and they're profiting off her suffering.

In addition, the outlet also pointed out that the doctor in the report never personally treated Dion, meaning they don't have the specific information behind her current medical state.

Furthermore, Celine Dion is naturally skinny based on her music video for the song "That's The Way It Is" from 22 years ago.

Although the songstress indeed canceled her Las Vegas residency, it is not a sign that she's dying because she's currently planning to go on tour next year, and she's focusing on "getting better."

In a letter posted on her official website, Dion said she's broken-hearted because she won't be able to open her show this November.

"I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I'm especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who've been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better... I want to get through this as soon as I can." she wrote.

READ ALSO: Prince Harry Reveals How He Lost Princess Diana, Warns People About THIS Crisis