Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been married since 2006, and they are making waves online recently as many fans speculate that they have already reached the end of their relationship. To add fuel to the fire, one report claims that the two had a shocking fight leading them to have a "new low;" is this true?

According to a report published by Us Weekly, the power couple's marriage is over. Witnesses claim that they saw the actress outside of her lawyer's office having a heated phone call.

An insider said their marriage "has been over for a long time," and reconciliation between the two is as "inexpensively as possible."

The report noted that the couple had "hit a new low" after a shocking fight in which McDermott left her to party on his own.

The actor reportedly asked Spelling for "space," so he left, and his wife had no idea where he went.

He later came back with his clothes smelled like alcohol, and "it was clear he'd been partying." Spelling was reportedly mad after his disappearance.

In addition, the "Beverly Hills 90210" actress feared he was seeing other women when he left as he had a history of infidelity before.

Some insiders are still hopeful that the two will eventually get back together as they have five children. However, Spelling is reportedly desperate to end the marriage because she feels "trapped."

"Tori will always love Dean and acknowledges he's a great dad, but there's too much mud under the bridge and ultimately she just wants out," the source said.

Dean McDermott, Tori Spelling's 'New Low' Issue Debunked

After the report made rounds on the internet, Suggest debunked the claims saying the couple's marital woes have been circulating online over the past few months, and they have never spoken a word about it.

The outlet suggests that divorce between them is possible, but they never confirmed it; even their close friends and family members have stayed quiet about the issue.

Furthermore, the outlet called out the report by saying the abovementioned sources have no respect for the family's privacy. They're not reliable because there is no substantial evidence to prove that McDermott left Spelling to party.

