Meghan Markle is known not to have a close relationship with his estranged father, Thomas Markle. Over the past years, her father had made several allegations against the Duchess, and it seems like he's not stopping anytime soon as he made another claim suggesting that his daughter "pushed" them apart.

According to Express UK, Thomas spoke to GB News on Thursday evening to speak out on the Duchess of Sussex's move in the past that he claims torn their family apart.

The 77-year-old father alleges that Meghan asked him to stop talking to his other children, Samantha, and Thomas Markle Jr.

"Meghan wanted me to stop talking to both my older children, and I can't do that," Thomas said.

Even though the royal requested him to do so, Thomas said he refused to do it, which resulted in some issues between the two.

He clarified that he didn't follow Meghan's alleged request because he "loved all his children," and the Duchess didn't make any effort to reach out and be friendly.

Thomas also alleges that his other daughter, Samantha Markle, tried reaching out to Meghan, but "a phone hung up on her."

Thomas Markle Recalls Meghan Markle's Childhood With Siblings

Aside from the bombshell claims, Thomas took a trip to memory lane and recalled how Meghan was to her siblings when she was younger.

He said the Duchess used to be close to both of her siblings, but she got distant when she had gotten older.

"She had a relationship with both Tom and Samantha. She can't deny it, there are photographs of it, you can see the photographs of it. You can see them together," he said.

Meghan drifted apart from her siblings when Samantha and Thomas Jr. left and went to other states to work.

Thomas Markle Jr. Makes Desperate Move To Meet Meghan Markle's Children

Thomas Markle's recent claims come a week after Thomas Jr. wrote a letter to Meghan admitting his wrongdoings which he regrets.

Thomas Jr., who's currently a contestant at Big Brother VIP in Australia, said he's hoping that the Duchess is watching the show so he could see his apology being broadcasted globally.

"I want everybody watching to take away this side of me, the real me. I am loveable, nice, I'll give you the shirt off my back, I'm funny," he said on the show.

He also noted that he would do anything to meet Lilibet Diana, and Archie.

