Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a shocking move last year after stepping down from their roles as senior royals. Prince William and Kate Middleton were also dragged to the so-called "Megxit" issue, and a royal commentator revealed the former's reaction.

According to Express UK, royal commentators have had a hard time pinpointing one event which leads to the couple's exit. However, some people claimed that multiple events snowballed and led to their exit. The couple has since relocated to Montecito, California, to focus on their brand deals and business ventures.

One feud involves the Duchess of Cambridge. The two female royals previously made headlines after The Telegraph reported an explosive story that claimed the Duchess of Sussex made Middleton cry over flower girl dresses.

However, in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle clarified that the exact opposite happened.

Moreover, many claimed that the real feud was not between the two Duchesses but somewhat between Princes William and Harry.

Earlier this year, royal author Katie Nicholl appeared in a Channel 5 documentary titled "William and Harry: Princes at War?"

The royal expert claimed that Prince William was "infuriated" that his wife was involved in the stories being published at the time.

"Really, for Kate to be dragged into the story at that stage, infuriated William. He was very, very cross that Kate, who had up until then been very much peripheral in this fraternal rift, had been pulled in." Nicholl said. (via the outlet mentioned above)

Nicholl added that the two Duchesses weren't close and not the "best of friends," The actual issue was between Prince Harry and Prince Williams.

Another royal expert, Emily Andrews, later said that Markle and Middleton's feud stories were "ridiculous."

"And I think what happened was that William and Harry weren't getting on particularly well so then inevitably the two women kind of took their husbands side, as you would," she added.

Royal Family Updates

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined other royal family members to commemorate those killed during World Wars I and I.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla also attended the famous UK tradition called Remembrance Sunday.

The royals gathered at the Royal Albert Hall to celebrate the Festival of Remembrance, a musical tribute to Britain's soldiers who went to war.

The following day, Middleton appeared on the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth office along with the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cornwall. Queen Elizabeth missed the event due to a sprained back.

The Sussexes were also not in attendance as they're currently in the United States.

