Dionne Warwick has a sweet request to Jake Gyllenhaal after Taylor Swift released her short film for her song "All Too Well," and fans can't handle how straightforward the singer is. After her tweet made rounds on social media, the reply section has been bombarded with memes.

The singer took to the social media platform to share her sentiments over Gyllenhaal and Swift's relationship by writing, "If that young man has Taylor's scarf he should return it."

The "That's What Friends Are For" songstress also offered to "pay the cost of postage," saying the actor should box the scarf up as it doesn't belong to him.

The tweet has since garnered more than 100,000 likes at the time of this writing.

Following this, many fans have shared their responses on the reply section, sharing memes about the couple's relationship and all things funny.

"But apparently he doesn't bathe so should he really give it back?" one fan wrote.

I LOVE THIS WOMAN 😂💖🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/11cZe1ywNa — Rob (@_robguimaraes) November 15, 2021

"Idk who Taylor or this young man is but I know he better return the scarf the Queen has spoken," another fan wrote.

Does Taylor Swift's Scarf Have a Symbolism?

Swift's fans, dubbed as Swifties, have been gathering all the information so they could piece out all the possible metaphors to figure out what the song "All Too Well" really means.

The short film, which stars Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink, was said to be inspired by the singer's brief relationship with Gyllenhaal over a decade ago.

According to Your Tango, the lyrics for the song reads, "And I left my scarf there at your sister's house, And you've still got it in your drawer, even now."

Many fans have been speculating that the actor's sister, Maggie Gyllenhall, might still have the scarf.

However, in a 2017 interview on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live," she said she's "in the dark about the scarf," but clarified that it's totally possible.

Other fans also pointed out that the scarf is a metaphor for virginity. However, Swift has not publicly confirmed this information.

