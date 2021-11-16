Rising film star, Saniyya Sidney recently shared in an interview with W Magazine Will Smith's heartwarming advice to her while on the set of "King Richard." Smith, who plays Richard Williams, the father of Sidney's young Venus Wiliams, was an inspiration to the young actress, who said, "I love, love, love how big of a heart Mr. Will has."

In addition to gushing over the experience of working with A-listers like Smith, Sidney also divulged the advice Smith imparted her. Sidney shared, "He told us to make sure with any movie, you get to know the crew, the production assistants, everyone. Everyone is involved-it's an ensemble. You're not the only one making this movie. I love how he created a relationship with everyone on set so now, with every movie I do, I'm going to do what Mr. Will did."

"King Richard" is a biographical film tracing Richard Williams' efforts to guide Venus and Serena Williams' superstar tennis careers. Already garnering Oscar buzz, "King Richard" also stars talented cast members Demi Singleton, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn, Dylan McDermott, and Vaughn Hebron, who spoke to Enstarz about his own experience working with Will Smith. The film will be released this Friday, November 19, 2021 in theaters and HBO Max, after a delayed release due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Impressed with Sidney's performance in "King Richard?" You can next catch her as Sasha Obama in the upcoming Showtime series, "The First Lady." At 15 years old, the young actress certainly has a bright career ahead of her as she goes from playing one American icon to the next. For more entertainment news and commentary, follow Enstarz! We bring you the latest on your favorite celebrities, TV shows, and films.