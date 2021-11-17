Did Alec Baldwin lie in his statement about the "Rust" shooting incident and cover up the critical information related to the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins?

Since the "Rust" shooting incident happened, Baldwin became one of the sufferers tagged as potentially responsible for the tragic event. To somewhat control the buzzes, he spoke up for the first time in front of the photographers in Vermont, saying he could not detail the probe's progress.

"It's an active investigation in terms of a woman died, she was my friend," he said, as quoted by Fox News. "We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened."

Following his statement, a voice stress analyst reportedly studied his voice and said he was lying.

Alec Baldwin Suicidal, Lied On "Rust" Statement

In an interview with the National Enquirer, the unnamed analyst said the actor lied when he told the "Rust" team was a "very well-oiled machine." However, because of the incident, the analyst called them a "dysfunctional crew."

"He obviously has a motivation to call her a good friend to push away the possibility of any involvement in her death," the voice stress analyst went on. It added that using the word "very" and "friend" allowed Baldwin to deceive people with his words.



Meanwhile, mental health experts also told the news outlet that Baldwin should be placed on suicide watch since he poses a great threat to himself. Because of the incident, the actor reportedly suffered from a severe breakdown.

Is Alec Baldwin Truly Lying?

One person can quickly notice that the news outlet's reported analyst was the one who lied. An expert can genuinely describe a person based on their actions and words, but they surely cannot have findings just because they used the words "very" and "friend."

In addition, it is normal for Baldwin to call Hutchins his friends since they have been colleagues for quite some time now.

Meanwhile, Hilaria Baldwin ensures her husband gets the support he needs and the space he wants following the incident.

In an interview with the New York Post, she revealed that she has been doing her best to support his mental health.

"I brought [Alec] up here because we have to mourn Halyna's death. Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD," she went on.

