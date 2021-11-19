Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall have been together for six years now, and they have already adopted two children. However, the two haven't tied the knot yet. Last year, a report alleged that the two already broke up because of the actress' career because her boyfriend was left in the dark; is this true?

Woman's Day previously published a report alleging that the two had already separated. The magazine claimed that the actress' work schedule was the culprit behind the said breakup.

The report suggested that it was taking a toll on their relationship, and Randall had difficulty being quarantined with her throughout the first phase of the pandemic.

"It's been especially hard after having her all to himself during the lockdown," the insider said.

The source also mentioned that his girlfriend "keeps changing the goalpoasts as to when she's coming home."

The photographer was reportedly left in the dark, and he's having a hard time adjusting without the "Ocean's 8" star.

The distance between the two left Randall "very vulnerable," as Bullock supported him throughout his post-addiction journey.

To make things right, Bullock reportedly hoped to make up their fallout over Christmas.

Sandra Bullock, Bryan Randall Relationship Woes Issue Debunked

A year later, after the report was published, Suggest debunked the claims saying the two are still together today, meaning the magazine's claims were false.

The outlet also pointed out that the supposed "left in the dark" issue was about Bullock being away from home to film a Netflix movie in Vancouver, British Columbia. In the film, Bullock stars along with Viola Davis.

Aside from the information mentioned above, the outlet also noted that the two had been together for more than half a decade, meaning Randall has been accustomed to Bullock's lifestyle as an actress way before the pandemic started.

Who Is Bryan Randall?

According to Pop Sugar, Bryan Randall was the first person the actress has been linked to after her divorce from Jesse James in 2010.

Randall is a professional photographer who runs a company called "Bryan Randall Photography."

Before entering the world of photography, he used to be a model in the 90s and has collaborated with luxury brands such as Saint Laurent, Hugo Boss, and More.

Randall is a dad to an adult daughter named Skylar, but he never got married in the past.

Aside from Bullock, he also dated Paris St. John, daughter of Kristoff and Mia St. John.

