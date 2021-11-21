Boxing champ Floyd Mayweather said his exhibition with Logan Paul last June was not a 'real fight,' and that if it had been, he would have won in the first round.

According to Mayweather, if the match had been officially sanctioned, it would've been a different scenario.

The statement he released was "I did an exhibition with the YouTuber Logan Paul. We had fun. People have gotta know, there's a difference between a real fight and an exhibition. All I did was work out from time to time. "If it was a real fight, it would've been a blowout in the first round."

Back in June, it can be recalled that Mayweather and Paul battled for eight rounds at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, with over one million pay-per-view buys at the time. After the fight, it has been established that there was no winner. Mayweather ended up landing around 43 punches of the 107 thrown while Logan Paul had 28 out of 217 thrown.

Many fans argued that Mayweather should've won if there were official judges to score the fight.

ALSO READ: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes Split: Cause of Breakup Heartbreaking After All the Feels

The boxing champion who has a 50-0 win rate even claims that he'd knock down Logan Paul in a true fight.

Mayweather refused to acknowledge Paul as the best pound for pound today as there are many more seasoned fighters out there.

As if the battle with Mayweather hasn't been enough, Logan Paul challenged Mike Tyson for a duel last October. Without announcing who his opponent was, Mike Tyson appeared in an interview with the Irish Sun stating that he's going to have a return fight in February 2022 and that he's skeptical about his next opponent. However he thinks that it will be a mentally stimulating opponent. He acknowledged the Paul brothers for entering boxing and said it was good publicity for the sport.

Celebrities such as Joe Rogan weren't silent about the match. Without mincing his words he explained why Logan Paul should definitely be 'terrified' of challenging Mike Tyson. Rogan lamented that despite Tyson's age, it is alarming how quickly the champion got back into shape since he retired. He expressed that "Being fifty-five in 2021 is not fifty-five from like 1998, it's not the same thing. You watch him hit pads, it's terrifying. Not terrifying because he's fifty-five. It's a terrifying human. If he was twenty-one and he was hitting pads like that, I'd be 'holy sh*t, this kid's a killer."

READ ALSO: Princess Diana Shock: Paparazzi Took Advantage of Princess of Wales' Images By Doing This