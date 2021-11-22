Joey Morgan, an actor, popularly known for his role as Augie Foster in the 2015 action-comedy film "Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse," has passed away at the young age of 28.

His representative confirmed his death to the Hollywood Reporter, saying he passed away over the weekend, and it was a shock to everyone surrounding him.

"We hope everyone understands how painful this is for his loved ones and can respect boundaries and allow them to grieve in private," they said.

At the time of this writing, the cause of his death remains a mystery.

Aside from the rep, the movie's director, Christopher Landon, also took to Twitter to pay tribute, saying they first met nine years ago.

He said the late actor was "quiet, funny, intelligent, and thoughtful," and when they start working on set, he becomes "magnetic."

Morgan debuted as an actor in the abovementioned film. He played the role of Augie Foster, which was loved and adored by fans throughout the years.

Aside from the movie, he also starred in the 2016 comedy "Compadres." He took the role of a teen hacker and an ex-cop as his partner in crime, which Omar Chaparro played.

He also starred in the dark comedy movie "Flower," as a troubled teen named Luke Sherman. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and he amassed numerous praises from critics leading him to be included in Indie Wire's list of breakout talents in 2017.

The late actor went on to continue his love for acting over the last few years of his life, having to star in the hit Netflix series "Sierra Burgess Is a Loser" and "Camp Manna."

Per IMBd, his last acting credit was in the 2020 sci-fi comedy "Max Reload and the Nether Blasters."\

Co-Stars, Fans Pay Mourn The Death of Joey Morgan

After the news of his death circulated, many of his previous co-stars and fans have paid tribute online.

His "Scouts" co-actor Logan Miller took to Instagram, saying he's grateful for their time together and he's sorry that they didn't have more time.

"Joey was kind, giving, hilarious, extremely talented and full of love and life. We had nothing but fun together... sometimes we wouldn't see each other for years and once we reunited it was like only a couple days had passed," he wrote.

Another co-star in the film, Sarah Dumont, also paid tribute to the actor by sharing a series of photos, writing, "Thank you for all the memories Joey! Rest In Peace"

At the time of this writing, the lead star Tye Sheridan has remained silent on all of his social media accounts.

