Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to an autopsy report released Tuesday by his family's lawyer.

The family's lawyer, Steven Bertolino, said his parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, "have been notified that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide." "Chris and Roberta are still grieving the loss of their son and hope that these discoveries will bring both families closure."

After medical examiners were unable to determine Laundrie's cause of death, Bertolino disclosed last month that his skeletal bones were submitted to a forensic anthropologist. He also stated that the family decided against a formal funeral and will cremate Laundrie's remains when they receive them. It's unclear when that will happen. Laundrie's family has opted not to organize a funeral service for him until further information concerning his death becomes available.

Laundrie vanished on Sept. 14, just two weeks after returning to his home state of Florida after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, went missing.

On Sept. 23, a federal court in Wyoming issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie, two days after Petito's remains were discovered at a campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forest and her death was ruled a homicide.

The North Port Police Department declared it had "exhausted all routes" in the Carlton Reserve's 25,000 acres of swampy nature.

After a huge search, fragmentary human remains were discovered alongside Laundrie's belongings. Laundrie's body was discovered in a Florida nature preserve near his North Port, Florida, home over a month ago. Gabby Petito, his fiancée, was found dead in Wyoming in September, and he was the person of interest in her death. The bones of the 22-year-old Gabby Petito were discovered on September 19 in a remote region of a Wyoming national park she and Laundrie had visited during their months-long cross-country car adventure.

With Laundrie's death, the FBI's countrywide search for the single person of interest in Petito's case came to a dramatic conclusion. He hadn't been seen since his parents alerted authorities on September 13 that their son was going for a hike in the Carlton Reserve. The silver Mustang he drove to the environmental park lot, had an "abandoned vehicle" tag with a time stamp of 2:24 p.m. Sept. 14. That notice indicated that the vehicle had been parked there for at least a day before being tagged. It would have taken a couple more days for it to be hauled. Laundrie's parents didn't declare him missing until September 17th.

