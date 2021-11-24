Geri Halliwell, popularly known as Ginger Spice of "Spice Girls," is currently mourning for one of her most significant losses as her brother, Max, died in his home at the age of 54; what happened to him?

According to The Independent, Max was in his home in Hertfordshire, England, where he suddenly collapsed.

Following this, he was taken to the hospital and stayed in an intensive care unit, where he, unfortunately, passed away.

The pop star's representative confirmed Max's death to Metro Magazine, saying the family is going through a difficult time asking for privacy.

At the time of this writing, no further information was released regarding his actual cause of death.

According to Hello! Magazine, a representative from Hertfordshire Constabulary said authorities were called on Wednesday morning to respond to a "concern for welfare of a man at a residential property" around Max's area.

The spokeswoman added that the man was taken to a nearby hospital where "he sadly later died."

The constabulary clarified that no foul play was involved, and his death is being treated as "non-suspicious." The report will be handed over to the coroner's office.

READ NOW: Queen Elizabeth II, Royal Family Disappointed With BBC's Story On Prince William, Prince Harry Rift: 'Lies Presented As Facts'

Geri, Max Halliwell's Relationship

Per the outlet, the brother and sister had a very close relationship growing up. Max previously appeared on an episode of "Life Stories" with Piers Morgan, where he discussed what it's like to have Geri as his sibling.

He mentioned that Geri, who goes by the last name Horner today, was a "daddy's girl," and they were both devastated after their father Laurence Halliwell passed away almost three decades ago.

Max revealed that the singer always wanted to be the center of attention, saying that she heavily relied on their father because she had all of the attention growing up, especially regarding her potential in performing.

"He obviously saw something early on, so I'd call her a bit of a daddy's girl, definitely," he added.

Where Was Geri Halliwell At The Time of the Incident?

The Sun reported that Ginger Spice and her husband Christian Horner were in the Middle East at the time of the incident.

An insider told the outlet that Geri was "utterly broken" by her brother's death, saying it had been a "terribly traumatic" time when they heard the news.

"They are all rallying together but she barely knows what to say or think just now - she loved him dearly," the source added.

READ ALSO: Amber Heard Guilty? 'Aquaman' Star Might Face Charges Once Proven Guilty On New Evidence Dropped By Johnny Depp