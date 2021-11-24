Alec Baldwin has been receiving criticisms and supports at the same time as the investigation into the "Rust" shooting incident is yet to reach the end.

In the past weeks, people who saw the incident with their two eyes began to come forward and filed lawsuits against Baldwin and other people involved. So far, script supervisor Mamie Mitchell and Serve Svetnoy have filed lawsuits to charge the people who are reportedly responsible for the death of Halyna Hutchins.

But after the cases were filed, the authorities have not released a new statement yet to address the issue. Unfortunately, this led to people assuming that Baldwin and the other staff had been automatically absolved from the case.

Is Alec Baldwin Free From Charges?

On Twitter, users began to question the unavailability of new updates regarding the "Rust" shooting incident. Some warned Baldwin of the impending charges, while others predicted that it would soon be buried and closed instead.

One said, "Does anyone something about Alec Baldwin I don't know. Bc it sure has dropped from the news quick...?"



"I wonder if they talked about the fact that the scene did not call for the weapon to be fired, but that Alec Baldwin fired it in anger for having to reshoot the scene," another alleged.

The commentaries came after Baldwin's brother, Daniel, broke his silence again and claimed that the actor was "crushed" by the accident on the "Rust" set.

He previously told "The Domenick Nati Show" that the media is attacking his innocent brother.

"You know Alec's got the name though, doesn't he? So let's take go ahead and take Alec him for his political views and the many, many wonderful things he's done for his charities and people and his wife and let's see if we can't sensationalize this," Daniel said.

He insisted that Baldwin faces condemnation due to what he did that are not even related to the case. Daniel then assumed that his brother's opinions and staunch views made people blame him immediately despite the event being accidental.

The authorities have since clarified that it would take them weeks or months to complete the investigation. Once they finalize the report, a potential criminal charge might be given to those who truly failed to follow set safety.

