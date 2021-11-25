Speculations were raised after reports say that Saweetie already found her new bae after breaking up with Quavo last March, and that seemed to be Lil Baby.

Netizens have filled the internet with reactions regarding the news after discovering that the two went on a $100,000 shopping spree in New York. According to Hollywood Unlocked, a source said they even have security footage that can prove that the musicians were on their little "date."

The publisher also noted that Saweetie has been staying upstate for her "Saturday Night Live" gig and seems like she will also stay for a few more days as she also visited Powerhouse in New Jersey, where Lil Baby confirmed.

Lil Baby Goes Trending

The "My Turn" rapper even made the trending list on Twitter when the fans found out about the news. One fan even took note that the two guys were from Quality Control Records, "Damn, Lil Baby dating Saweetie, Quavo's Ex , and they were labelmates? The Quality is not under Control."

Damn, Lil Baby dating Saweetie, Quavo’s Ex , and they were labelmates? The Quality is not under Control 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/dnwPNwDr60 — Coquito Crazy 😎 (@TaintedAdonis) November 24, 2021

Another also reimagined how Lil Baby took Saweetie from James Harden, following from their dating rumors that the basketball player debunked. This was also supported by another tweet which read, "Lil Baby slowly approaching into Quavo Ex Girlfriend , Saweetie DMS like," attaching a video from Powerpuff Girls.

Lil Baby slowly approaching into Quavo Ex Girlfriend , Saweetie DMS like: pic.twitter.com/tr5K5yBmmg — Dominique Jackson (@Hoodplugcomedy2) November 25, 2021



"Saweetie said she wanted a baby whole time she was talking about lil baby???" another fan posted.

Lil Baby Speaks Up

After the courting speculations, Lil Baby went on Twitter to announce, "Baby not dating NO ONE !! I'm Single !"

He said what he said! BUT IF HE LIKE IT HE SPEND MONEY ON IT! BIG BABY — Ni🌷 (@d_nishaaa) November 25, 2021



And right after the confirmation, fans supported his tweet, which made one said, "He said what he said! BUT IF HE LIKE IT HE SPEND MONEY ON IT! BIG BABY"

According to XXL, Saweetie had a background of dating Quavo for three years. The two started meeting in 2018 and even hinted at marrying each other a year into the relationship. However, the two called it quits in March.

After the split, video surveillance resurfaced, which showed a physical altercation in an elevator. Quavo later took back a Bentley he bought Sweetie and put it up for sale.

