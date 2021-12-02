After her relationship with Scott Disick, Harry Hamlin says he's "glad" his daughter Amelia Hamlin is "solo."

A fan asked Harry regarding what prompted the former couple to break up in September after nearly a year of dating. Hamlin answered the question by saying he didn't know what happened between the pair but stated that Amelia is doing great in New York and having the time of her life being "solo."

He was clearly relieved that the couple broke up. He also found the relationship odd. Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin were 'skeptical' about Amelia and Scott's relationship but seeing their daughter happy makes them feel better about their relationship."

The pair made their first appearance around October 2020 during Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party. They became official after celebrating Valentines Day together.A source claimed in March that the couple was becoming serious. "He's been telling pals how much she means to him and how into her he is," the source added, adding that Amelia and Disick don't "feel" the age difference.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is super supportive of Scott and Amelia's relationship and really liked the two of them together. They seem to think Amelia is a great influence on Scott. Looks like Scott and Amelia were in a really good place before the breakup. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it showed.

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth II's New 'Annus Horribilis' Is 2021 And An Expert Claims It Is Beneficial For The Monarchy -- Here's How

Younes Bendjima, who previously dated Disick's ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, shared his claimed DMs with Disick, prompting Amelia to stop the relationship. Disick allegedly criticized Kardashian's PDA with now-fiancé Travis Barker in Bendjima's screenshots. According to a source, Amelia and Disick went through "a hard period" after that. "It's partly due of the leaked DM incident, but it's also just 'Scott being Scott,' the source added, adding that Amelia wasn't "happy" with him. Lisa Rinna, Amelia's mother, stated the DM issue was "unhelpful" and contributed to the breakup.

"There's never one reason why I think people split up, you know" she added. "Now's the time to heal. Now's the time for everyone to heal." Reports state that Amelia was the one who ended things.

From 2006 through 2015, Disick dated Kourtney Kardashian on and off. Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, are the couple's three children.

From 2017 through 2020, Disick was in a long-term romance with Sofia Richie.

READ MORE: Prince Charles Heartbreak: Duke of Cornwall Will Not Have The Same Respect As Queen Because of THIS