Kathy Griffin made it to the top of the headlines once again as she spilled her struggles with mental health and addiction while going through her battle with cancer on "The View."

The comedian had gone through a rocky patch in 2020 when she attempted to take her own life with prescription pills. Griffin admitted it during her appearance in the latest episode of the ABC talk show, Thursday, December 2.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the comedian "fell deeper" into addiction while facing hate after a controversial photo holding the head of former President Donald Trump plus being stuck in lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kathy On Pill Addiction

"I had fallen under the spell of pill addiction. I was really very addicted to prescription pills. I started probably kind of abusing them maybe a few years before the Trump thing-I'm not blaming it on him," she said to show hosts Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and the rest.



Griffin even jokingly blamed him, saying, "He totally gave me cancer." The 61-year-old initially announced back in August that she has lung cancer and already hinted about her background in addiction.

And during the interview, she stated that her addiction to pills was scarier compared to her illness, "To feel like the whole world hates you. The whole world thinks you're disgusting and irrelevant."

The Comedian's Tough Life

Going through those hindrances in life, Griffin found her addiction leading to suicide. She said, "I got this voice in my head like, 'You shouldn't be here anymore. You've had a good run. It's time for you to go.' I had this fantasy like my husband will find somebody wonderful, who's more appropriate for him. I wrote this whole note, then I took about 100 pills."

The "Search Party" star shared what happened after taking the pills, realizing that she needed to go to the hospital. "I fell down the stars, and then, I woke up. I never blacked out [before]. I had lacerations and injuries all over myself," she explained, admitting to her husband, Randy Bick, what happened.

"For some reason, when I survived, I laugh at everything now. I walk around all day giggling, because I feel like I had this near miss, and so now I just laugh at everything, and I'm kind of happier, but I am always afraid. I'm going to get scanned five or six times a day," she concluded.

On the brighter side, Griffin made it through her dark past and survived cancer, as she initially announced it on "Jimmy Kimmel Show." The TV personality also shared that they took out half of her lung in the show.



