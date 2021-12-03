Jake Gyllenhaal has been mum after Taylor Swift released the ten-minute-version of her hit song "All Too Well," which is reportedly about her relationship with the actor. More recently, a source came forward saying the "Brokeback Mountain" star isn't happy with the singer bringing the past back.

According to an insider who spoke to OK! Magazine, Swift's recent version is more condemnatory than the original song she released in the past.

"Jake can't believe that she's dredging up the past," the source said.

He's also not pleased with the short film accompanied by the song. The movie was directed by Swift herself, which stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien.

The insider revealed that the former couple "ended on very poor terms," and it appears like Swift is getting more publicity out of "making him squirm."

In addition, the source mentioned that the public knows Swift's tactics whenever her previous connections mess with her as they get the same treatment.

"Jake feels this was a real cheap shot, It's been years. He thinks Taylor needs to live in the present," they added.

At the time of this writing, Jake Gyllenhaal has not publicly commented on the matter.

Jake Gyllenhaal Attended An Awards Show a Day After Taylor Swift Dropped 'All Too Well: The Short Film'

In early reports, the "Spider-Man: Far from Home" actor attended the Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards a day after Taylor Swift released the short film and her album "Red (Taylor's Version)."

Gyllenhaal never spoke about the singer's latest releases in the event, but he presented his Netflix movie "The Guilty."

He also supported his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, who received a breakthrough director award for her film "The Lost Daughter," which she directed for the first time.

Today, the actor has been in a relationship with Jeanne Cadieu since 2018, while Swift is dating Joe Alwyn, whom she introduced in her Netflix documentary "Miss Americana."

Jake Gyllenhaal, Taylor Swift Relationship History

Rumors about the former couple's relationship began swirling around October 2010 when they attended "Saturday Night Live" together.

Following their appearance, they were spotted walking around New York City to visit the actor's sister for Thanksgiving.

The pair reportedly broke up in January 2011; a source mentioned that the actor told her their relationship "wasn't working out."

Swift is said to be upset with the breakup, and she felt "burned by him."

More recently, the "Out of the Woods" hitmaker gave a hint about the reason for their breakup in the ten-minute version of "All Too Well."

She wrote in the lyrics, "You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / And that made me want to die,"

