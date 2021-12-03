It seems like 50 Cent received the clap back of his life after making fun and mocking Madonna's bedroom photoshoot; the legendary icon keeps it honest with the rapper as she calls him out on social media.

The "Like a Virgin" singer wasn't afraid to get real with 50 Cent as she responded to the shady posts he recently shared with his followers. According to Daily Mail, the superstar had uploaded a photo of her and the rapper on her IG stories but what's interesting is how she captioned it.

"Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you decided to talk smack about me! I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The lease elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult," the 63-year old said.

She then concluded her statement with a strong punchline that said, "You're just jealous you won't look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age! Too bad there are no sour grapes emojis."

Madonna's Inspirational Message

Following her initial call-out post, the celebrity also addressed her 17.1 million fans on the photo-sharing platform in her succeeding Instagram stories. She used a Yoda filter and shared an inspirational message of self-confidence and loving oneself.

In her short speech, Madonna said, "Cheer up, things could be worse, you could be me for instance. Personally, I like the way I look, but there are those that find it hard to appreciate people and things that are different. And they try to shame me or humiliate me or make me feel less than because I am not like everyone else. But in fact, I cherish my uniqueness and I've grown stronger because to be unique is to be rare."

50 Cent's Response

The "Candy Shop" rapper quickly responded to the clap back as sources reported that he immediately "issued an apology to the Queen of Pop." On the same day that Madonna had posted her Instagram stories, the rapper had taken on Twitter to talk about his side of the story and let everyone know that he had no ill-intentions with his previous posts.

👀 I must have hurt Madonna feelings,she went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03🤷🏽‍♂️ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings.I don’t benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology pic.twitter.com/Kd0EdT5R95 — 50cent (@50cent) December 3, 2021



"I must have hurt Madonna's feelings, she went and dug up an old MTV photo from 2003. OK, I'm sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don't benefit from this in any way, I said what I thought when I saw the picture because of where I had seen it before. I hope you accept my apology," the rapper said.

