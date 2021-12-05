It seems like Scott Disick is doing his best to move on from his ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement and his breakup with Amelia Hamlin as he was recently photographed with another woman, weeks after hanging out with another ex-girlfriend Christine Burke.

According to Hollywood Life, the "Flip It Like Disick" star attended and hosted the Art Basel party; there was also an after-party over the weekend where he was spotted with a mysterious woman who appeared to be wearing a gold dress.

The unidentified woman happily walks along with Disick, who's wearing a white hoodie, black shirt, and baseball cap, accessorized with gold diamond-encrusted chains.

At the time of this writing, the woman is yet to be identified, and the reality star has not publicly commented on the matter.

The recent sighting comes weeks after being spotted with his ex-girlfriend, Christine Burke. The former couple reignited their lost relationship in West Hollywood, California.

The pair appears to be a date night as Disick wore a black suit as his ex-girlfriend sported a candy-colored corset.

A few days before he was photographed with Burke, he hung out with Brooklyn Beckham's ex, Hana Cross, as they were seen leaving Nobu in Malibu.

Per Daily Mail UK, the rumored couple is not alone as their friends were also in the same area where they were spotted.

Scott Disick, Christine Burke's Relationship

Rumors about Disick and Burke's romance started swirling in 2016 when he was 32, and she was 20. Witnesses saw the two making out in a yacht party in the South of France.

In early reports, one source revealed that the Kardashian-Jenner clan knew that he was dating Burke at the time, but they haven't approved of the young model yet.

The insider said their relationship before photos of the rumored couple made rounds on the internet.

Despite the speculation, the pair have not confirmed whether they were romantically involved with each other or not.

Scott Disick's Past

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star previously dated Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's daughter, Amelia Hamlin.

The model reportedly broke things off after the news of Disick's alleged DMs with Younes Bendjima leaked online.

Hamlin's decision to cut Disick off her life was reportedly "sudden and unexpected," the reality star is said to be shocked by the situation.

