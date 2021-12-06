Netflix is getting ready to get the world laughing.

Today, the streaming service announced plans for a comedy festival featuring 130 comedians; Netflix is a Joke: The Festival will be heading to Los Angeles, California in 2022. The festival is already set to feature the biggest names in comedy - including, but not limited to Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Kevin Hart, who is set to kick the festival off when he appears in Live in Front of a Studio Audience on December 7th.

Dave Chappelle is also included in the festival's line-up, even in light of his recent controversial special The Closer. He will headline The Hollywood Bowl. Bill Burr and John Mulaney will also headline unmissable stand-up performances at The Forum.

The festivities will include comedic stylings other than stand-up as well: Iconic comedy duo Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will have a conversation at the YouTube Theater. (If you say you wouldn't pay to see that, you're lying.)

While the 2022 event was just announced today, it is already a highly anticipated event. Netflix is a Joke: The Festival was scheduled to take place last spring but, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, it had to be postponed. Robbie Praw, Netflix's director of comedy and stand-up formats, commented:

"It's absolutely thrilling for Netflix to be hosting a comedy festival of this magnitude in Los Angeles...We were so disappointed to postpone the event last spring, and our line-up of comedians can't wait to bring much needed laughs to audiences in LA and around the world on Netflix. Netflix Is A Joke Festival is going to give comedy fans the opportunity to see the greats and discover new faces in one of the greatest cities in the world."

We can't wait to start laughing along with this hilariously incredible festival!