According to "West Wing" actor Joshua Malina, Mel Gibson deserved to be canceled following his newly announced movie to direct, "Lethal Weapon 5."

Based on the op-ed made by Malina for The Atlantic, which got published last December 2, he asked the question, "Why is Hollywood still hiring this raging anti-Semite?"

The star went on to list down reasons against whom he described as a "well-known Jew-hater," claiming that his "prejudices are well documented." Throughout his statements, Malina couldn't seem to help but note Gibson is getting a second phase of his career after going through controversial issues in the past.

Joshua Malina Says

The actor continued to question in the article, "What does a guy have to do these days to get put on Hollywood's no-fly list? I'm a character actor. I tend to take the jobs that come my way. But - and this hurts to write - you couldn't pay me enough to work with Mel Gibson."

Malina was still able to acknowledge the director as "a talented man," however, he noted Gibson's career has been controversial due to saying "sexist things" and "racist slurs," which could have wholly blacklisted others in Hollywood.



"If Gibson is welcomed back to direct the latest installment of this beloved franchise, it may be time to stop publishing think pieces about the power of 'cancel culture," he also said in the post. "Because if he can continue to find big bucks and approbation in Hollywood, cancel culture simply does not exist."

READ ALSO: Sandra Bullock Suffering From PTSD? 'Unraveled' Actress Reveals Life Changes Following Home Invasion

The Claims

Throughout his written op-ed, the 55-year-old actor acknowledged that this move could harm his career in the entertainment industry, "But if that's the result, so be it. I've had a nice career, baruch Hashem," he wrote.

"It would be great if higher-profile executives, producers, and actors would also take a stand," Malina also mentioned. "Then I could believe in this cancel culture I keep reading so much about. And I could also believe that Jews do, in fact, count."

Mel Gibson has been under attack for numerous chances for the past years. Recently, Winona Ryder told The Times of London that the "Boss Level" actor once asked her at a party with the derogatory term "oven dodger." As The Sun would explain, it is a manner in which Jewish prisoners were massacred in Nazi death camps during World War II. Gibson, later on, denied that it was true.

Also, in 2015, Gibson was caught lashing out in a leaked recording spitting anti-semitic remarks amid his 2006 DUI arrest.

READ MORE: Kim Cattrall Was Not Actually Invited For Reunion? 'And Just Like That' Showrunner Explains Why