"I couldn't be deterred."

Actress Olivia Wilde said to Vogue about her perseverance in the production of her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling. This upcoming movie, starring Little Women's Florence Pugh and One Direction's Harry Styles, who Wilde is reportedly dating, called Don't Worry Darling, is the second feature film that Wilde has directed. She was prepping to begin production on the film back in March of 2020. As the Covid-19 pandemic hit, this production process was met with the resistance of a world in the throws of a world in crisis mode. Even still, Wilde would not push the film back any more than was necessary.

The film's production company, New Line, wanted to delay production for a year. While she was aware that shooting within the intended year would be fraught with new and unpredictable challenges, she knew she needed to forge ahead. "Every bone in my body knew we had to make it when we did." Therefore, aside from a six month delay and four weeks off due to the virus, the film is set to be released in September of 2022.

This psychological thriller is one that already has us on the edge of our seats. In a recently released teaser trailer, Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, and Chris Pine, who is set to be seen in a new D&D movie, eerily begin to work their way into our minds. Like any good thriller, we're a bit freaked out, but we know we need to see more.

We can't wait to see this amazing film from the absolutely unstoppable Olivia Wilde!