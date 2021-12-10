Prince Charles' vision to slim down the monarchy became a hot topic amid Queen Elizabeth II's health issues.

Before he officially becomes the king, Prince Charles has been open about his plan to recalibrate the royal positions and re-establish the monarchy. This would reportedly highlight the works of those closer to the throne, including the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

Royal commentator Camilla Tominey brought up the topic again in an episode of "Royal Insight" and explained why the Prince of Wales wants to apply the setup.

"There's this sense that he wants a slimmed down monarchy to make sure that everybody is doing their bit and [there are] no so-called hangers-on," she said, as quoted by The Telegraph.

However, she also pointed out one tricky part about Prince Charles' plan.

Prince Charles' Plan Changed After Prince Harry Left?

It has been revealed that Prince Charles and Prince William had a summit where they discussed what they want for the monarchy's future in the next two generations.



Prince Charles already plotted the model of his plan - only including seven core members of the royal family in his plans. This included Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Camilla, Prince William, Kate, and Prince Harry.

However, with Prince Philip's death and Prince Harry's departure, Prince Charles lost more royals than he expected to have.

Because of that, the Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William will hold another summit to decide whether the monarchy should continue the current, traditional model instead to ensure that the royal family would still be in the spotlight.

READ ALSO: Princess Charlene's Health Deteriorating? Royal's Father Reveals She's In Vulnerable State

"The question is whether you start off by deciding how many patronages and engagements there should be, and then work out how many people are needed to achieve them, or whether you decide how many people there should be, which will dictate how many engagements and patronages they can take on," a source said.

Unfortunately, Prince Charles' slimming-down plans led people to suggest that Prince William should take over the throne instead. For instance, Rita Panahi once told Sky News that Prince Charles could pollute and damage the royal family's image with his political views.

A report even revealed that he had an intense connection with politicians over his reign as Prince of Wales numerous times.

For now, royal fans have to wait until the royal family releases their final decision.

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin Shocking Connection With Jeffrey Epstein Revealed? Actor's Name Found In Late Convicted Trafficker's 'Little Black Book'