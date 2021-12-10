The public may have scrutinized Camilla Parker Bowles after Prince Charles announced their relationship, but she has a significant role between her husband and his children, an author claims.

According to Judy Wade, the Duchess of Cornwall never tried to replace the late Princess Diana in her role as a mother to Prince Harry and Prince William, but she acts as a "buffer" between them.

The author, who passed away last year, previously claimed that Camilla served as a mediator whenever her husband and his children had an argument.

"Funnily enough, nowadays, she acts as a 'buffer' between the boys and their father," Princess Diana's biographer said in a 2007 documentary. (via Express UK)

The Duchess knows her boundaries as she never questioned the Prince of Wales' parenting because he "trusts" him with his decisions involving his sons.

"Camilla never actually interfered with how Charles was raising them - not only because she was too busy taking care of her own children, but also because she trusted his judgment," Wade said.

Camilla has been mediating with the royals whenever the two Princes do something their father won't allow them to do.

READ NOW: Prince Andrew Puts Monarchy In Danger: Why Jeffrey Epstein's Photos At Balmoral Could Harm Queen, Royal Family

Prince William, Prince Harry Struggled To Accept Camilla In Their Family?

The outlet noted that the two Dukes initially had difficulty accepting the Duchess of Cornwall in their family, especially after Princess Diana's death.

The Duke of Cambridge reportedly had fights with his stepsister Laura Parker Bowles. The two argued about who was to blame for their broken families.

Prince William is said to have blamed Camilla for his mother's sufferings before she died.

On the other hand, in his book "The Duchess: The Untold Story - the explosive biography," Penny Junor previously claimed that Prince Harry struggled to accept Camilla at first.

In regards to the brothers' feelings towards their father's relationship with the Duchess, a body language expert recently claims that they approve of her today.

Speaking to Be My Bet, Darren Stanton said the two Dukes now have a natural connection with her.

"Their non-verbal communication towards Camilla signifies a strong bond and it's clear they definitely approve of her relationship with their father Charles, with both William and Harry showing genuine emotion towards her," he said. (via Marie Claire)

READ ALSO: Kim Kardashian Makes BIG Move To Make Sure Kanye West Cannot Reconcile With Her Anymore