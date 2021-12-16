Jennifer Lopez is not happy with Ben Affleck's recent actions.

On Tuesday, the "Batman v. Superman" star spilled some hot tea on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" about the fallout of his marriage from his previous wife, Jennifer Garner.

He discussed his divorce from the "Alias" star and seemed to pin his sobriety struggles on his ex.

Affleck said in the interview, "Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped."

"I was like, 'I can't leave because of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?' And what I did was drank a bottle of Scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."

However, it seems like Jennifer Lopez wasn't happy with his answers during the interview.

Inside sources revealed to Page Six that the "Jenny From The Block" singer is "pissed."

"She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him. She doesn't want to be dragged into this."

The source added that the Latina star already met Garner and is trying to get to know her and the kids she shares with Affleck.

But the comments made by the "Gone Girl" star during the interview were just "reckless and cavalier."

Not only that, but Radar reported that Lopez feels betrayed by their agreement concerning sharing personal details in public.

"They both agreed that they wouldn't talk about their private lives in any depth after what happened last time they were together."

"At events, the press is told 'no questions about JLO and Ben, only questions about the film.' Now he shot off his big mouth and dragged her into it."

But would this little TMI break them apart? It doesn't seem so.

Recently, Bennifer was seen looking carefree while holding hands a day after the interview in pictures obtained by The Sun.

The 52-year-old singer-actress and the 49-year-old actor were spotted while heading into the Jimmy Kimmel Live studio in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Garner 'Disrespected'

While Jennifer Lopez is reportedly furious, Jennifer Garner is unhappy with how Ben Affleck answered the question.

An insider revealed to OK! Magazine that the "13 Going on 30" star was not impressed by Affleck's comments.

Lopez and Affleck seemed to be unbothered by the latter's hate after pinning faults on his ex-wife.

"Jen isn't particularly happy with Ben's wording on the subject of why they divorced."

The insider went on to say how Affleck's statements seemed to be a slap in the face for her.

"He gave an interview saying he felt 'trapped' in the marriage. Jen wouldn't have used that phrase or even opened up publicly like that. It was disrespectful."

