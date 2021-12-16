Awkwafina and Sandra Oh have been cast in a new Sister comedy by Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum's Gloria Sanchez production company. The project, which has yet to be named, has been acquired by 20th Century Studios for distribution after an interesting bidding battle.

Originally, Netflix had the rights as of last year. According to sources at Deadline, the streamer put it back on the market, opening up a fierce bidding war with 20th Century Studios taking an early lead and eventually getting the rights.

The idea behind the show is about a smart, though, uptight Jeopardy fan played by Awkwafina, who is forced to pay off her mother's gambling debts with the help of her sister Sandra Oh, a trainwreck who has not talked to her sister in years. Their plan is to get Awkwafina to become a big winner on Jeopardy, but first, they have to get across the country and try to not drive each other crazy.

Jen D'Angelo, the writer of Hocus Pocus 2, will be writing the screenplay while directing duties are in the hands of Jessica Yu who has had an extensive career directing television including The Morning Show, Fosse/Verdon, and Billions. Executive producing will be Alex Brown of Gloria Sanchez as well as Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum. Itay Reiss and Maggie Haskins from Artists First are also on board to produce.

It has been a big year for both of the stars with Awkwafina starring in the worldwide hit Marvel film Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings and Sandra Oh having roles in the fourth season of Killing Eve and starring in The Chair for Netflix. With these two powerhouse talents, whatever this new project is called will surely be something to look out for.