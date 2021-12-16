After playing Spidey in the MCU films, the 'Spider-Man' actor displayed his excitement for an off-screen adventure.

Could Tom Holland's next job be that of Spider-Dad? It was during an interview with People on Wednesday, December 15, when the actor, who is 25 years old, talked about his ambition to have children and perhaps become a father in the future. It was revealed that Tom is looking forward to the day when he has children of his own while expressing that he thinks he'd be a teacher instead of an actor, who's dating his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, 25.

The actor said that he was ready for a break after devoting the last six years to his work. "I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world," he told People.

Tom appears to be taking his time when it comes to starting a family despite his romance with Zendaya. His excitement to have kids though is palpable.

READ ALSO: Actress Carmen Salinas Dead At 82: Internet Mourns Over Mexican Actress' Passing

"I love kids. I can't wait to be a dad - I can wait and I will, but I can't wait!" he explained. "If I'm at a wedding or a party, I'm always at the kids' table hanging out. My dad's been such a great role model for me. I think I've got that from him."

This is not the first time he said this. The "Uncharted" actor revealed similar sentiment about wanting to be a dad during a December 10 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He did not mention Zendaya but many reports have shown how smitten he is with Zendaya. An adorable letter from the Dune actress to Spider-Man was published on December 15 in her personal journal. "My Spider-Man, I'm so proud of you, some things never change and good thing," she wrote.

As a couple, they appeared to be in great harmony at the premiere of the latest Spider-Man film together. During the premiere, Zendaya wore a stunning gown and Tom wore a traditional black suit. Despite its plunging neckline and split at the bottom of the dress, it was covered in black spiderweb patterns.

"No Way Home" is the third (and probably the last) Spider-Man movie Holland stars in, and the actor views the whole experience as bittersweet.

"I've loved every minute of it. I've been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It's been amazing," Holland said. "And that's why for me, I don't want to say goodbye to Spider-Man - but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man."

READ MORE: Morgan Freeman Harming Himself? Hollywood Actor's Health Takes Unfortunate Turn