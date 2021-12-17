Despite being married for more than a decade, Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban are still experiencing marital woes, and one report suggests that they are not happy with their relationship anymore. The situation left the musician to give his wife an intervention over their "stressed marriage"; could this be true?

According to a report published by New Idea, the couple is not having it with their marriage anymore. Urban is worried that his wife is working too hard.

One source revealed that the actress' career left the singer overwhelmed, and he has "every right to be mad."

Kidman's filming schedules are reportedly "worse than she promised it would be."

Urban feels he needs to give his wife an intervention to salvage their marriage if the "Just Go With It" star doesn't change as soon as possible; this would be the "last resort" for him.

"He's not going to stand by and let her work herself to exhaustion," the insider concluded.

The Truth Behind Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's Marital Woes

After the report circulated, Suggest debunked the claims by pointing out some inconsistencies with their story.

The outlet noted that the headline says "Nicole Faces Shock Intervention!" and clarified that the word "intervention" is associated with drug addiction, which is not included in the report they published.

In addition, the outlet also pointed out that the issue is a sexist take about the actress' flourishing career. Kidman is a professional actress filming several movies since 2001, and her schedule has been jampacked ever since.

It also appears that the two are not experiencing any marital woes, based on Kidman's Instagram account where she posted a photo of them together sharing a sweet moment by the beach.

"Just feeling incredibly grateful," the "Aquaman" star wrote in the caption.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's Relationship

Despite being head-over-heels for Urban, the couple's relationship almost didn't happen because at the time when Kidman "had such a crush on him," the former "The Voice" coach didn't call her for four months.

In the singer's defense, he didn't call his now-wife at the time because he was not ready to commit to a relationship yet. (via Us Weekly)

In an Australian talk show interview, Urban said he wasn't "in a very healthy place" in his life despite having the actress' number for a while.

Things worked out later on as they got married in June 2006 in Australia, since they are both natives of the country.

They are now happily living together with their two children, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

