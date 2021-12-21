Alex Rodriguez seemingly took his first step of revenge by dating Ben Affleck's ex-girlfriend.

Rodriguez's ex-fiance surely had no time to move on that she immediately reignited her relationship with Affleck soon after calling off their engagement. In the past months, Lopez and Affleck's romance bloomed even more while the athlete seemingly remained on the same grounds.

However, Rodriguez is said to be not lonely anymore as he reportedly began dating the "Justice League" actor's ex, Lindsay Shookus.

Recently, a source sent an exclusive email to Deuxmoi and claimed that Rodriguez is "definitely with" Shookus. The insider added that the duo started dating six months ago when the media first spotted them "as friends" at the television executive's intimate backyard birthday party in The Hamptons.

Another video seemingly proved the claims as the baseball shortstop was seen sitting close to Shookus while Josh Beckerman performed magic for the crowd during the party.



Affleck and Shookus dated off and on from 2017 to 2019, and seeing Rodriguez hang out with her might be a sour event for the actor.

Is Alex Rodriguez Dating Lindsay Shookus?

While both Rodriguez and Shookus are both free to start romance, the athlete's representative and more sources have since debunked the claims.

A source clarified to Fox News at that time that Rodriguez and Shookus are nothing but friends.

"There is absolutely zero there. They've been friends for 15 years," the source said, as quoted by the news outlet.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez's representative shared a similar statement to dismiss the dating rumors.

In addition, there is no way they are dating since the athlete has still been subject to several romance buzzes. If they are truly dating, no rumors should have surfaced in the first place.

READ ALSO: NFL Star Ryan Kelly's Baby Daughter Dead: Tragic Cause of Death Revealed

In July, The NFL star created a buzz, as well, after he was spotted with reporter Melanie Collins.

Page Six reported this week that an onlooker spotted Rodriguez and Collins having a meal at St. Tropez. The potential couple reportedly met through Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric.

However, another source disapproved the idea and insisted that Rodriguez and Collins are also friends.

"Alex has been hanging with friends and family on the trip, including Eric and Jessie James Decker. Melanie is good friends with them," a source revealed. "They're all friends and she'll be at his party."

READ MORE: Britney Spears Blow: Father Jamie Spears Just Won't Stop Exploiting Her Despite Conservatorship End?