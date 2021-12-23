WHO YOU GONNA CALL?

Well, apparently, actor, comedian, and filmmaker Paul Feig is calling out Sony for neglecting to include the 2016 Ghostbusters film in its Ghostbusters boxset. This boxset was released in honor of the newest franchise film Ghostbusters: Afterlife. This amazing gift includes every Ghostbusters movie ever made, from 1984 to 2021, in an epic eight disc set. Well, all except one, that is. The 2016 film, starring comedic icons such as Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones was notably excluded. The question is: why?

Um … @SonyPictures, I know this must be a mistake. We do have a lot of fans and Bill, Dan and Ernie were in it and it won the Kids Choice Award for Best Feature Film the year it came out. So, I guess this was just an oversight? #weareallghostbusters 👻❤️ https://t.co/dI8TwJsG4I — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) December 22, 2021

An outraged Feig called Sony out, saying, "Um ... @SonyPictures , I know this must be a mistake...We do have a lot of fans and Bill, Dan and Ernie were in it and it won the Kids Choice Award for Best Feature Film the year it came out. So, I guess this was just an oversight?" While the film garnered a lot of attention a 74% on Rotten Tomatoes, the studio lost money on the project. It was subject to much unfair criticism and sexist social media trolling.

However, there was some previous conflict during the making of this 2016 comedy. In 2017, Dan Ackroyd went on Sunday Brunch, a British talkshow, and openly shared that the director, ""will not be back on the Sony lot anytime soon," saying Feig, "spent too much on it, and he didn't shoot scenes we suggested to him." While he later clarified that he enjoyed working on the film, although he hoped Feig, "had been more inclusive to the originators," this may also point to the reason that film was excluded from the boxset.

Regardless of any personal or professional dramas, the film absolutely deserves to be included in the boxset.