It seems like the tension between Prince Harry and Prince William is only increasing as the brothers' feud now involves their popularity.

One report claimed that the head of the Sussex household is instigating the feud as Prince Harry is apparently the one who has taken "shot after shot" at Prince William, who is now putting his foot down and will no longer put up with his younger brother's antics.

According to Who via Suggest, rumors about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge making plans to "cross the pond over to the States" started circulating in November. However, the article also mentioned that the royal couple shouldn't "expect a warm welcome" from their relatives in California.

Prince William to Visit Prince Harry

"Harry and Meghan have made the U.S. their home base and their target audience. So, the prospect of William and Kate going over there will no doubt rock them," an insider close to the Sussexes revealed.

The same source said that Prince William and Middleton's visit to America is inevitable and admitted that "a royal tour to the U.S. is long overdue." One reason was also mentioned that it's because the United States is one of the "most important allies" of the United Kingdom and that "there is a huge appetite for royals over there."

Still, there is no official announcement from the Cambridges or the palace spokesperson about recently conducting an overseas tour to the U.S.



READ ALSO: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Has Beaten The Cambridges Being The Most Talked About Royals, Here's Why

Prince Harry and Prince William's Relationship

Meanwhile, an article from New Idea reported that the competitive trait of both Prince William and Prince Harry had fueled their feud even more. This followed as the public has been more obvious about their favor towards the younger royal after his marriage to the American actress- Meghan Markle.

The publication claimed that after years of being overshadowed by his older brother, the Duke of Sussex couldn't help but brag about his blatant popularity and newfound fame. "They might be family, but there's a lot of jealousy there," an inside source confessed.



A royal documentary has previously discussed the topic of how the two were rivals that were secretly competing with each other all these years. The film revealed how Prince Harry always seemed to struggle with his image in the media and envied Prince William's apparent popularity back in the day.

The same informant said, "Harry might claim he hates the press, but he has to admit he enjoyed lording it over William, given he's grown up being the spare to the heir."

READ MORE: Kate Middleton, Prince William To Still Continue Christmas Tradition With Children Amid COVID Scare?