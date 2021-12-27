As a tribute to Michael Breslin, who died of COVID-19 earlier this year, Abigail Breslin is wishing her followers a joyful "holiday grief season."

Grief is hardly talked about in the country, especially not on holidays, and it is a good thing that Breslin is highlighting how this time is not always cheerful and warm for everyone, especially those struggling with a huge loss.

"I'm not gonna lie. This is a weird one for me. My first holiday season sans my dada," the actress, 25, wrote in a note shared to Instagram on Christmas Eve.

She explained that while she knows she is still beyond blessed, this does not mean she is not mourning a great loss.

"I love the holiday season and am so thankful I get to spend it with my mom, my brothers, my friends and my boyfriend... I'm truly blessed," she added. "But it's hard to know I can't call my daddy and wish him a merry Christmas or send him a gift certificate to a good steakhouse."

ALSO READ: Jaden Smith Needed Health intervention From Family Because He Was 'Wasting Away'

Abigail went on to say that "some days are harder than others" to her fans. For people who have experienced grief, they can certainly relate significantly with these crazy emotions.

"Grief is a tricky little monster," she explained. "I wish there was an expiration date to missing someone... but I had almost 25 great years of having an awesome dad and I feel as though I know what he'd be saying right now."

"I see you, I hear you, and you're not alone," the "Little Miss Sunshine" star said at the end of her Facebook post. COVID-19 claimed the life of Abigail's father, who was 78 years old at the time. Only two weeks prior the tragedy, she had informed that he had been placed on a ventilator.

"My dad was a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being. He loved life. He loved his family. He loved the simple things," Abigail wrote in a tribute to her father on Instagram at the time.

"We loved him. And we always will," she continued. "I miss you daddy. I can't wait to see you again. I won't ever, ever, ever forget you. To the moon and back dada."

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of many, with celebrities or their loved ones not spared.

An aunt and an uncle of Edgar Ramirez died from the illness within 24 hours of each other. He disclosed this himself back in August.

The illness also claimed the life of Alexia Echevarria's mother, who died on the day of her wedding to the "Real Housewives of Miami" star. Such a tragedy.

READ ALSO: Actress Carmen Salinas Dead At 82: Internet Mourns Over Mexican Actress' Passing