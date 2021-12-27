Always known for being an interestingly eccentric performer, Jared Leto is celebrating his birthday the only way he can: shirtless, giving a thumbs-up, and enjoying cake with a dribble of blood on his lip.

Taking to Instagram to thank his fans for all the well wishes he has received on his big 50th birthday, Leto is proving that maybe he is a vampire. At least that he doesn't look even close to fifty years old.

Let's not forget that the birthday boy is also close celebrating the January 28th release of his film Morbius, a possible tie-in film to the Spider-Man franchise, where Leto plays Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist who becomes a living vampire when his quest to cure his rare goes awry.

His followers on Instagram have already garnered the photo almost a million views in just under 24 hours. And why not? We should all be so lucky at 50 to look like a superhero (and the blood on the lip was a nice touch).

When asked about the film by CCXP in San Paulo, Brazil, Leto said this about his future in the Spider-Verse,

If you've seen the last Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, you know the multiverse has officially opened. There's all kinds of opportunities for villains to meet up and maybe nurture their more sinister intents.

Maybe we will get that Sinister Six film after all.

Leto has always been known for being a bit method in his acting choices (and Instagram pics, evidently), especially when he tackled the role of The Joker in Suicide Squad. But as reported by Enstarz earlier this year, that might just be the rumor mill churning away.

Whatever the choices, he's always entertaining.

Morbius will be in theaters on January 22, 2022 - hopefully, the Spider-Verse is going to get even bigger for the fans.