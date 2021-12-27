The dismissal of several of their most trusted police bodyguards as part of a security shake-up has rankled senior royals, who are outraged.

As a result of the recent loss of some of the family's most trusted and long-serving personal protection agents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall have reportedly voiced their immense worry.

Changes in how they are safeguarded are thought to have caused even the Queen to voice her "disquiet."

The reorganization of the family's security procedures by Scotland Yard has reportedly offended a number of members of the family.

High-ranking Metropolitan Police Commander Helen Millichap, who heads the Protection Command, is spearheading the revisions. When she made the decision to open up the ranks of the squad of police that protect VIPs, known as Royalty and Specialist Protection or RaSP for short, she is believed to have "ruffled feathers."

Cmdr Millichap, a Yorkshire-born officer who attended Bradford Grammar School and Cambridge University, has requested that long-standing bodyguards - known as personal protection officers (PPOs) - be shifted to different duties in order to open up the division and make it less "cliquey."

Despite this, members of the Royal Family, who are protected 24 hours a day, are said to be very dissatisfied. Some of them are battling the Met for the right to keep their preferred bodyguards on the job.

"Protection officers occupy very unique positions with MRFs [members of the Royal Family]," said a source. "They are with them 24 hours a day and it understandably takes a long time to build up a good relationship of confidence and trust."

"Several very well-liked and respected officers have been moved on from their roles, not through any fault of their own," the source added.

The source surmised that this could only be because of the desire to "shake things up" and nothing else. As a result, everyone cannot find the shakeup's value and are unhappy about it.

"There been a lot of changes in personnel, they have lost people they liked and valued. Some have made clear that they are really quite upset about it," the source said.

The shakeup comes in the midst of a threat to Queen Elizabeth's life.

