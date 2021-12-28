Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly have a secret in making their relationship last forever this time.

Bennifer luckily got the chance to reignite the relationship they ended two decades ago. They have been showing a closer connection in the past months, leading to fans speculate whether they would hear wedding bells soon.

Nearly a year since restarting their romance, a source revealed the couple's secret toward a closer relationship as they aim to make things last longer than before.

A source told OK! Magazine that Affleck and Lopez are currently at the stage where "they can hardly keep their hands off each other, but it's not just chemistry."

The 52-year-old actress also constantly treats herself with new lingerie. When she is away from the actor, she reportedly takes a sexy selfie and sends it to Affleck.



The "Justice League" star, for his part, has been working out and cleaning his diet to keep up with Lopez. After suffering from addiction, the actor is said to be happy in making his lifestyle better, and he credits Lopez for everything.

How Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Learn to Give and Take

Another insider said the couple set relationship riles to make things happen smoothly.

"Right from the start, they agreed to be super open with each other, so they actually pencil in weekly sit-down sessions to talk about their feelings," the source explained.

Since both are in demand, Affleck reportedly FaceTime Lopez every night before going to bed. They are said to be grateful to have another chance, thus, they do not want to take things for granted.

The new update about the love birds came after reports about Lopez's ex-fiance, Alex Rodriguez, dating Affleck's ex emerged.

A source sent an exclusive email to Deuxmoi and claimed that Rodriguez is "definitely with" the actor's ex, Lindsay Shookus. The insider added that the duo started dating six months ago when the media first spotted them "as friends" at the television executive's intimate backyard birthday party in The Hamptons.

However, a source has since debunked the claims and told Fox News that the duo is only friends.

"There is absolutely zero there. They've been friends for 15 years," the source said, as quoted by the news outlet.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez's representative shared a similar statement to dismiss the dating rumors.

