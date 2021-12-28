The "Descendants" star Sarah M. Jeffery has put many netizens questioning her update regarding her hairstyle during the holidays.

Apparently, the 25-year-old was recently seen wearing braids in her new TikTok video, making numerous people go through a debate if she did cultural appropriation.

The said TikTok was reposted by Pop Faction on their Instagram account, showing netizens questioning her race. Multiple of them have quickly assumed if the star was either white or POC.

Her Explanation

For her defense, in a separate video, she made a response through a clip on TikTok, answering a comment that said, "The hair girl take it out." She said that since some of her viewers are unaware, she admitted that she is "black."

you can’t make this shit up . pic.twitter.com/HaHRLpSJTE — wannabe carrie bradshaw (@notziora) December 26, 2021

"Yup, yeah, I'm black," Jeffery stated as she, later on, showed a photo of herself and her father in the same setting. "This is me and my dad." And yet, her answering the curiosities of many didn't stop there. Another commented on her videos, saying, "Thats a full white man with a credit score of 850 im confused [sic]."

And to her reply, based on the shared images online, she rebutted, "First of all are you good? Second of all we struggled and struggled financially growing up- dont pretend you know someone's life whether it's a joke or not." The "Charmed" reboot star also posted a photo of herself with the same braids greeting her followers "Merry Christmas to all," and yet many people still called her out. "Chile you know your scalp on fire and it just.....looks bad," a Twitter user said.

Chile you know your scalp on fire and it just.....looks bad https://t.co/iHSzh7TMha — True Starks (@StarksTrue) December 27, 2021



What Netizens Say

Following her defense, netizens would still question her, saying, "I thought she was mixed but after seeing her father...." Another user tweeted, "I was about to claim her as biracial. But even I'm confused right now. I'm going to leave this to the quadroons."

One more added, "No I'm black, u are mixed with a partial amount of black, I wouldnt even call u bi racial, and that's perfectly fine."

While on the other side of the comments still showed support to the Disney actress saying, "Black or not, braids can be worn by everyone it's a hairstyle. Swear everyone is so sensitive & takes everything offensive."

Soon after the backlash she received from the platform, her official TikTok account was suspended as she updated her followers through her Twitter account. Shortly, Jeffery announced that she decided to take "a little break" from social media.

Taking a little break. Happy holidays everyone ❤️ — Sarah Jeffery (@sarahjeffery) December 26, 2021



