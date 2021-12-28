There is definite respect between Australian actors as they try out for parts, and when it comes to Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett, game definitely recognizes game.

Since the release of Amazon Studio's Being the Ricardos, it is hard to not see the famed comedian Lucille Ball whenever Nicole Kidman graces a press junket or interview show - but she wasn't the original choice for the role. Fellow Aussie, Cate Blanchett was in early talks for the job on the Aaron Sorkin biopic, but due to scheduling conflicts, the two-time Oscar winner had to step down.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Nicole Kidman opened up about how she felt trepidation about taking the role, and how you just have to let the chips fall where they may,

I feel like there's a sacred pact among us all - whoever gets something, that's where it was meant to land.

The decision didn't come lightly, however, due to some dust-up by folks online who couldn't see Kidman playing the legendary comedian. While talking to Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kidman shares what was going through her mind during that time,

I went, 'What have I said yes to?' To which I then went, 'Oh no, I'm not right. Everyone thinks I'm not right so I'm going to try to sidestep this.

But thanks to the confidence from the creative team in their lead, Kidman gained the strength to do what she does best,

The producer Todd Black and Aaron Sorkin were both like, 'Absolutely not.' I was in Australia and they were like, 'No.' And thank god, because then I was so grateful because I got to fall in love with her.

To see what all of the hype is about, you can stream Being the Ricardos now on Amazon Prime Video.