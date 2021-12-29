People get very territorial over their fandoms. Once you declare your fervor for a specific genre, you will undoubtedly find yourself in the throws of a trap-filled conversation. One false step will have you careening down a pit-fall of, "OH YOU HAVEN'T SEEN THAT?! HOW CAN YOU EVEN CALL YOURSELF A FAN?!?!"

First and foremost, allow me to alleviate some of your stress; this statement is nonsense. Who is this arbiter of all things fan-based that declares you unworthy to hold the title?

People love things in different ways. Whether you've seen every rom-com ever made or you've only seen one that you have rewatched to the point of obsession, you are equally deserving to call yourself a fan.

via GIPHY

That being said, it is difficult not to feel some of the sway of societal pressure. When people challenge your standing, it may be hard to once again feel the full confidence of your convictions. There is no standard by which to compare the claims of the masses with your own fan-filled truth.

Until now.

If you really want to cement your unshakable standing as a rom-com fanatic, or just want textual, conclusive proof to bolster your entry into the fandom, here is the list for you. We did our best to cover every classic rom-com trope to ensure you're well versed for anything that comes your way.

Here is a list of eleven 'must-see' rom-coms (but, like, not actually MUST) that will ensure that no one can question your obsessive love of this hyphenate genre ever again!

1.When Harry Met Sally

When Harry Met Sally is one of the keystones of the rom-com as we know it today. No one will be able to question you when you have this absolutely classic in your back pocket.

After their car ride together where the two discuss how realistic the notion of men and women being platonic friends is, titular characters Harry and Sally run into each other ten years later. Hilariously beautiful romance continues. It is, without question, the quintessential friends-to-lovers story.

2. Bridget Jones's Diary

We know there simply had to be a love triangle on this list. Bridget Jones Diary, starring Renee Zellweger, is a 2001 film, based on Jane Austen's classic Pride and Prejudice.

Set in the early 2000s, Bridget Jones is determined to find love and improve herself, but she keeps running into the condescending Mr. Darcy along the way. In the meantime, Jones strikes up a hot and heavy - but questionably responsible - relationship with her boss. If you are looking to put some geometry into your rom-com viewing experience, look no further than this three-sided affair.

3. Think Like a Man

An absolutley *unmissable* rom-com trope is men vs. women, a trope that is perfectly encapsulated in the phnomenal rom-com Think Like a Man.

This must-see shows what happens when Steve Harvey publishes a book called Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man. When all of the women get their hands on this must read, they learn all of the men's tricks, giving them the upper hand in their relationships.

It's a perfect movie about love and competition - and it's also based on an actual book by Steve Harvey! If you've seen this status, no one will question your crown as rom-com queen (or king!).

4. 10 Things I Hate About You

The enemies-to-lovers Shakesperian classic The Tempest receives the rom-com make-over in the staple 1999 film 10 Things I Hate About You. This epic tale of high school proportions follows the standoffish Kat Stratford, played by Julia Stiles, as Patrick Verona - played by Heath Ledger - is paid by Cameron (Joseph-Gordon Levitt), to take Kat out so that Cameron can date her sister.

Surprise! Patrick ends up getting a lot more than he bargained for in this one. It is a heartstring grabbing, hilariously unmissable adventure.

5. Hitch

Here comes the very-much-needed workaholic trope to add to the mix. Before his time as King Richard, Will Smith starred in an absolutely unmissable rom-com Hitch. This 2005 film follows - if not helps to create - one of the staple rom-com tropes.

Smith, who plays the title character, falls for a journalist (classic). At the same time, he is trying to help a shy accountant (Kevin James) woo an heiress. It is a rom-com of multi-faceted, epic proportions. If you see it, it will give you more than a leg to stand on! (Like, it'll give you at least two.)

6. Crazy Rich Asians

What would you do without a secret-billionaire movie in your arsenal? Crazy Rich Asians, based on of the popular book by Kevin Kwan, was one of the breakout hits of 2018. It received a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, so you know that it will fulfill your rom-com-fandom dreams AND be an ACTUAL GOOD MOVIE (which anyone who absolutely loves a rom-com knows that that is not always the case).

Rachel Chu travels with her boyfriend Nick to Singapore, where she discovers he is a member of the wealthiest family in the country. While the family disapproves of her, Rachel must fight to breach the divide between the two worlds and keep her relationship with Nick strong.

It is - and we mean this in no hyperbolic terms - SO GREAT!

7. The Princess Bride

While the status of The Princess Bride as a rom-com is often up for debate, the film is both hilarious and a romance, which means it is good enough for us!

This movie perfectly encapsulates the 'soul mates' trope. The wonderfully hilarious fairy tale proves that two lovers who are meant to be will find each other, no matter the odds. If anyone tries to question your rom-commery after seeing it, that would be INCONCEIVABLE!

8. Set it Up

Set it Up is not only an absolutely EXCELLENT, standard rom-com; it is also one of my personal favorites. (What would a fandom be without some subjectivity?)

Set it Up is the perfect blend of the workaholic trope combined with the friends to lovers trope. It is a rom-com that runs as if it opened a book called How to Make a Rom-Com and did exactly that.

Oh! And Pete Davidson is in it so, I mean...

9. To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Another rom-com must-have is a fake relationship that ultimately turns into a real one. (I'm sorry if that's a spoiler for anyone, but this is a post about romantic comedies. What did you THINK was going to happen?)

To All the Boys I've Loved Before is a new Netflix classic in which all Laura's (Lana Condor's) secret love letters to her crushes are mailed out. In an effort to keep one especially hidden, she strikes up a fake relationship with another letter recipient.

While we bet you can guess what happens, To All the Boys I've Loved Before is definitely worth the watch.

10. Love Jones

Much like The Princess Bride, the status of Love Jones as a rom-com is up for debate by many, several people throwing it into the romance/drama genre - but it deserves to be here! This film, starring Larenz Tate and Nia Long, is a story of persistance.

They meet in a club in Chicago by chance. After that, fate takes the wheel. There's something about a fate-trope rom-com that tends to err on the side of the rom! Love Jones is an absolute must-see for any rom-com obsessor.

11 . Clueless

AS IF you haven't already seen this CLASSIC! Clueless is another rom-com based off of a Jane Austen novel (the true rom-com queen). This 1990s adaptation of Emma follows Cher (Alicia Silverstone) as she tries to give one girl a make over and simultaneously navigate high school in LA, including her relationship with her step-brother, who is IMPORTANTLY NOT RELATED BY BLOOD, Josh (Paul Rudd!)

This movie is an absolute must see (and, if we are really trying to cover every trope, you COULD make an argument that this is a confined-spaces rom-com). This isn't even up for a whole lot of debate, everybody knows: It's a classic.

Also, did you hear us say PAUL RUDD?!

If you see every movie on this list, you can confidently laugh in the face of anyone who even casually attempts to question your rom-com expertise.However, like we said before, you can have seen all of these movies, none of these movies, or one of these movies! Maybe you've read this list and left thinking, "they didn't even have THESE ELEVEN OBVIOUS CHOICES on there!!"

You can see whatever you want to see and be a super fan in your own super way!

(Also, if you're a Known Gatekeeper do us all a favor and stop knocking other fans down! It's not a great look!)