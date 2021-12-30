If you're anything like Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, you may have elected to ring in the holidays with a little-known pastime known as taking a "snow bath."

Earlier today, Hemsworth shared a humorous photo on his Instagram, where he is seen shirtless buried up to his chest in snow, and looking as zen as can be.

The actor captioned his post cheekily: "Ice baths are old news. It's all about snow baths in 2022 ."

Currently, Hemsworth is in Austria filming the sequel to Netflix's most-watched original film premiere, Extraction. Simply titled Extraction 2, the sequel follows Hemsworth's Tyler Rake, a former SASR operator turned black ops mercenary. While filming in Austria, the actor has been pictured on a family ski trip with other members of his famous family, such as wife Elsa Pataky of the The Fast and the Furious fame and younger brother Liam Hemsworth and Liam's girlfriend, model Gabriella Brooks.

As per the original, "Extraction 2" is also directed by Sam Hargrave, and written by Joe Russo, one half of the Russo brothers - who famously wrote and directed numerous films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Hargrave started out as a stunt coordinator to these Russo MCU productions, which then resulted in the Russos helping write Extraction, which became Hargrave's directorial debut.

As we barrel straight towards the New Year, we hope that everyone has been spending time with family and friends. Maybe if weather permits, you can try out your own "snow bath," inspired by Chris Hemsworth - if you are brave enough!

