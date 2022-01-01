Aside from doing charitable works and being beloved by millions of loyal fans worldwide, Princess Diana was also a trendsetter in the fashion scene. Despite the royal family having strict protocols on their dress codes, the late Princess opted to break the rules to express herself fully.

During her prime years, there was one trend that she started but was forced to stop it. However, it's believed to be coming back in 2022; what could this be?

According to Suggest, the Princess of Wales was known to be experimental in her makeup and wardrobe.

In early pictures of the late Duchess, she managed to pull off a modern-looking beauty trend that involves an electric blue eyeliner drawn across her upper and lower waterlines.

The eccentric makeup choice was seen in her engagement photo with Prince Charles, as well as her pictures in Vogue Magazine.

Per Daily Mail UK, renowned photographer Lord Snowdon, who took the official portrait of Diana, commissioned a makeup artist named Clayton Howard.

The veteran beauty expert shared the face chart that shows the exact product the royal used in the past.

The eyeliner pencil was made by the brand Elizabeth Arden, and it's in the shade of Blue kohl 636.

Why Did Princess Diana Say Goodbye to her Iconic Blue Eyeliner?

Later in her life, the public noticed that the Princess stopped wearing her iconic electric blue eyeliner. The big changed happened when she met her new makeup artist Mary Greenwell.

Speaking to Yahoo! Beauty, as reported by Allure Magazine, Greenwell said she suggested the idea of removing the vibrant-colored eyeliner to go with a more straightforward look as she always faced the public.

Having the shade of blue in her eyes is not the best look for a Princess like Diana.

"I think dramatic change is not really something for somebody who's in the White House or in office or in a royal family, as it's just not really appropriate," she said.

The makeup artist opted to go for subtle and more uncomplicated colors to change her look, which she believes suits her better.

"She felt no need to be showy, so she kept her makeup subtle and appropriate for the occasion. She loved to exaggerate her gorgeous eyes and wear loads of mascara," she said.

Greenwell recalled Diana as a "charming, delightful, and friendly" person who often experimented with her makeup looks by herself.

She said the Duchess focused on highlighting her eyes out more.

