Robert Bruce, a reality star popularly known for his appearance in the reality TV series "Comic Book Men," has tragically passed away at the age of 62; he was found dead in a storage facility; was foul play involved?

According to the New York Post, the reality star's body was found at the City Center Plaza Professional Records Storage Facility in Red Bank, New Jersey.

His family started becoming suspicious when he suddenly did not reply and updated them regarding his current state; a close family friend visited the place and found his remains.

Per police officials who spoke to NJ, Bruce's family believed the comic book collector had been living in the basement unit of the storage facility, which also doubles as his office.

At the time of this writing, authorities do not suspect foul play, but the investigation is still ongoing by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner's Office.

Cops also wanted the public to contact Red Bank Police's Detective Sean Hauschildt if there's more information from the public.

Throughout his career, he appeared in over 34 episodes of "Comic Book Men" during its run from 2012 to 2018. He was also a consulting producer for 82 episodes.

After Bruce's brother shared the tragic news to his co-star Kevin Smith, the TV star immediately took to social media to send his deepest condolences.

"My condolences! I'm truly sorry to read this John. @popculturizm was always a welcome addition to any episode of @ComicBookMenAMC, as well as a nice guy. I'll miss Rob," he wrote.

One fan took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Bruce's death, saying he learned a lot from him when he was still alive, saying, "Condolences. He was always kind and interesting and informative, not only on the show but my interactions with him on social media.. He also had a strong progressive democratic mindset. He'll be missed."

Another supporter recalled the time when she met the TV star, writing, "Once when I was 12 yrs old, I wanted to buy an autographed Joan Jett record from him. I didn't have enough $$ so he sold it to me for what I had in my pocket. I remember looking around at all his stuff, talking w him for so long thinking this is the coolest guy I've ever met."

His longtime friend and fellow comic book collector, Ben Leach, spoke to the outlet, saying he was one of the best collectors in the industry as he knew "genuine quality antiques."

He was also a "fixture of a lot of flea markets," where can be seen in his Instagram account weeks before his passing.

